Turkey’s President Erdogan Ousts Central Bank Governor

ISTANBUL—Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan dismissed the central bank governor as the country is beset by its second currency crisis in two years.

In a decree published Saturday, Mr. Erdogan ended the mandate of Murat Uysal, who had led the institution since the summer of 2019, replacing him with Naci Ağbal, a former finance minister.

The reshuffle comes after weeks of a market selloff that has pushed the Turkish lira more than 30% down against the U.S. dollar this year.

