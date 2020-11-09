The Turkish lira, one of the worst-performing emerging-market currencies this year, soared against the U.S. dollar in early trading Monday after a surprise weekend shake-up that saw President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dismissing the governor of Turkey’s central bank and the finance minister announcing his resignation.

The lira gained as much as 5.8% when currency markets reopened, standing as strong as 8.03 against the dollar, compared with a close of 8.51 on Friday, on investor expectations that the new governor, Naci Agbal, would…