Published: 16:22 EST, 5 November 2020 | Updated: 17:55 EST, 5 November 2020

A set of twin sisters gave birth to two newborn daughters just 90 minutes apart on their birthday in East Tennessee.

The exciting moment happened at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center last Thursday in Knoxville, where Autumn Shaw and Amber Tramontana gave birth to Charleston and Blakely.

‘We wanted our kids to have the same experience that we had growing up. That’s why we wanted to have babies close together,’ Tramontana told WATE.

‘But we didn’t plan that it was going to be this close together.’

The odds of that phenomenon are an estimated 150,000 to one.

Pictured (left to right): Autumn Shaw cradling Charleston Shaw and Amber Tramontana holding Blakely

The twin sisters gave birth to their newborn daughters on October 29 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center just 90 minutes apart

The women were placed in neighboring delivery rooms and assisted by Dr. George Vick, who first delivered Charleston and later Blakely.

‘It’s something that’s really an unusual thing. It was when we found out they both had the same due dates. It was just a God thing the whole way,’ he told WATE.

Vick added that the situation was one he had never experienced before in his 45 years of practice.

The baby girls were due on October 29, which happened to be Amber and Autumn’s 33rd birthday. The women have done nearly everything together over the years and this proved to be no exception.

‘From childhood to homecoming to high school to college and nursing school, nurse practitioner school, our sons who are 10 weeks apart, having them close in age and now our girls,’ Autumn told WATE.

Twins Autumn Shaw and Amber Tramontana have done everything together since they came into this world (pictured as children)

Babies Charleston Shaw (left) and Blakely Tramontana (right) now share a birthday with both of their mothers

Amber Tramontana and Autumn Shaw both discovered that their daughters’ due dates were both on October 29

Amber Tramontana (left) and Autumn Shaw (right) had their two-year-old sons 10 weeks apart with identical weight and length

The sisters even went through their first pregnancies together two years ago.

Their sons were born just 10 weeks apart, as well as had the same initial weight and length.

Autumn told WATE that the arrival of Charleston came while she and her husband were healing over a recent miscarriage.

‘We didn’t really understand God’s plan or why that happened to us, we knew that it was common, but we knew he had a bigger plan and we just trusted that plan,’ she said.

But just a few months later, Autumn discovered both she and her twin sister were expecting.

The family will now have four birthdays to celebrate on October 29 and they added that they’re most excited for joint celebrations.