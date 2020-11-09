SIR: Once again history is about to repeat itself. The good intentions of peaceful protests for good governance have since been thwarted by hoodlums, brought in truck- loads of trailers and ‘911s’. The hoodlums are widely suspected to have been rented by agents of the government. They fought, maimed and killed the protesters while the police and army looked on.

Recently, a band of feudalists met and demonized the protest as the handwork of a section of the country against another. They forgot that demand for good governance is a legitimate right of followership. By their statement, the shadowy chasm between the south and the north gleams. They forget that the north has become an enclave of insecurity, hunger and deprivation. Few days ago, the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) alerted the world of imminent food scarcity in 16 states in the federation, mostly in the north.

Food scarcity in the region that claim to produce and feed the rest of the country? What an irony? No wonder the youths couldn’t resist the lure when the protests drifted into looting of the COVID- 19 palliatives stacked away in various warehouses across the nation.

Imagine a country majority of whose children of school ages are in bushes, herding animals; where most youths are uneducated and unskilled, while the children of the privileged attend special schools here and abroad.

Persecution of the #ENDSARS protest organizers has only just begun. The government through its agency has ordered the freezing of the organizers’ personal bank accounts including the one for an NGO that collaborated with them. The #ENDSARS protest is now wearing a new gab of ethnicity and religion. The demand for good governance has been swept under the carpet of bigotry. The government is set to crush the organizers of the protest, while it pretends to be working to meet the demands of the youths.

Think of a paradox in which the same government persecuting the protesters claims to be implementing their demands. Well-meaning Nigerians should rally support for these champions of our dream country. They deserve pro bono services, should the government decide to charge them to court. We the ordinary Nigerians should be ready to give moral and financial support since their bank accounts are frozen.

The government should be wary of pushing its luck. The ethnic and religious cards may not work again, now that we know.