Twitter, Facebook Fined by Turkey for Breaching Law Aimed at Curbing Dissent

ISTANBUL—Turkish authorities have fined Twitter Inc., Facebook Inc. and three other social-media platforms for failing to comply with a new law that civil-rights activists have decried as an attempt to stifle dissent. 

Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Periscope and TikTok have each been fined 10 million Turkish lira, equivalent to $1.2 million, for missing a Nov. 2 deadline to appoint a country representative, Turkey’s deputy minister of transportation and infrastructure, Omer Fatih Sayan, said Wednesday.

The…

