By Dayo Mustapha

Micro-blogging site, Twitter, has flagged US President Donald Trump’s claim of electoral fraud in the ongoing American presidential election.

Votes are still being counted across the country but President Trump took to Twitter to claim “they are trying to STEAL the Election.”

The first version of his tweet was taken down because he misspelled polls as “poles.”

It’s unclear what exactly set off this tweet in particular but it came amid outrage from the President’s camp (and the state’s Republican governors) about Fox News calling Arizona for Joe Biden.

The President also claimed a “big WIN!” and teased remarks he will be making soon.

It took very little time before the President’s first tweet was flagged by Twitter for spreading election misinformation.

“Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process,” a message on the tweet reads.

The President was immediately called out for his claim, including by one Republican congressman.

Adam Kinzinger tweeted @RepKinzinger “Stop. Full stop. The votes will be counted and you will either win or lose. And America will accept that. Patience is a virtue.”