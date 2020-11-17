Twitter Introduces New Feature “Fleet” That Allows Tweets Disappear After 24 Hours

Twitter has introduced a new feature called “fleet” where you can share your fleeting thoughts. This new feature according to Twitter News is meant to make people feel more comfortable sharing their thoughts and feelings.

In the news posted on the Twitter blog:

Twitter’s purpose is to serve the public conversation – it’s where you go to see what’s happening and talk about it. But some of you tell us that Tweeting is uncomfortable because it feels so public, so permanent, and like there’s so much pressure to rack up Retweets and Likes That’s why, unfortunately, there are so many 🔥 Tweets left in drafts! To help people feel more comfortable, we’ve been working on a lower pressure way for people to talk about what’s happening. Today, we’re launching Fleets so everyone can easily join the conversation in a new way – with their fleeting thoughts.

The new feature has been tested in Brazil, Italy, India, and South Korea, and people have been said to feel more comfortable tweeting using this feature.

Fleets helped people feel more comfortable sharing personal and casual thoughts, opinions, and feelings. These are early findings from our tests and we’re excited to learn more about how Fleets are used by you.

Explaining how this feature works, they wrote:

You can Fleet text, reactions to Tweets, photos or videos and customize your Fleets with various background and text options. To share a Tweet in a Fleet tap the “Share” icon at the bottom of the Tweet and then tap, “Share in Fleet.” Then, add what you think about it with some text or emojis. Soon, stickers and live broadcasting will be available in Fleets. Your followers can see your Fleets at the top of their home timeline. Anyone who can see your full profile can see your Fleets there too. If you have open Direct Messages, anyone can reply to your Fleets. If you want to reply to a Fleet, tap on it to send a Direct Message or emoji to the author, and continue the conversation in your Direct Messages.

However, the question is what happens when a screenshot is made of a fleeting tweet?