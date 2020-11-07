File photo

By James Ogunnaike

A fuel-laden tanker on Saturday night went up in flames after an accident at the Kara end of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway killing the driver and the motor boy.

The Spokesperson of Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Akinbiyi explained that the accident occurred early Saturday morning, saying that over 35 vehicles including those parked on the highway were burnt down.

“Our men are still on a rescue mission, the tanker was loaded with diesel, maybe the driver was on excessive speeding or sleeping while driving, along the line, the tanker fell on his side and it started spilling its content.

“About 35 vehicles were burnt particularly those parked by the sides of the road, the driver and the motor boy died. We cannot say anything about other casualties now, I will keep you posted,” he said.

Akinbiyi noted that the deceased had been deposited at the morgue of Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu.

He advised motorists to avoid the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway presently and seek alternative routes because of the heavy gridlock the accident had caused.

Vanguard News Nigeria