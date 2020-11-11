Nwanosike Onu, Awka

TWO persons have been arrested by the police in Anambra State for the alleged murder of Governor Willie Obiano’s wife’s brother in August.

The suspects are Osita John (21), from Ifite Ogwari, Ayamelum Local Government Area, and Achewa Musa of Abinsel, Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, but lives in Garki, Awka South council of Anambra State.

Mrs. Obiano’s brother, Azubuike Ekwegbalu (43), was murdered at his home in the Commissioners’ quarters in Awka on August 9, about 1.30am. He hailed from Ogbunike, Oyi Local Government Area.

Police spokesman Mohammed Haruna said: “The suspects were arrested after monitoring them; they voluntarily confessed to have scaled into the deceased house and stabbed him on his lower abdomen before stealing two of his mobile phones.

“Exhibits recovered from them include the two android phones and one knife allegedly used in perpetrating the act. They were today (Tuesday) charged to court and subsequently remanded.”