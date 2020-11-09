The Ogun State police command has arrested two men for allegedly gang-raping a 14-year-old girl (name withheld) in Owode-Egba town, located in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s public relations officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who made this known in a statement on Monday, said the arrest of the suspects, Michael Hammed Azeez (20) and Adeola Ogunseyi (22) followed a complaint lodged at Owode Egba divisional headquarters by the mother of the victim.

He said the mother reported that her daughter was abducted by the two suspects on November 3 at about 8:30 p.m. and taken to an unknown place where the duo allegedly took turns to forcefully rape her.

He added that the victim was later found along School Road at Owode Egba in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state.

“On the strength of the report, the DPO Owode Egba division, Csp Mathew Ediae mobilised his detectives to the area where the two suspects identified by the victim were apprehended. The house of the suspects were subsequently searched and the torn pants of the victim were recovered therein.

“The victim was quickly taken to Owode Egba General Hospital for medical treatment,” Mr Oyeyemi said.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.