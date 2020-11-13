By Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

Two suspected armed robbers were on Friday shot dead in a gun battle with the Police in Inland town Onitsha, Anambra state.

The suspects were said to be operating on a motorcycle along St. Stephens by Ibekwe Street when they met their waterloo.

Confirming the incident, Police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, said the corpses had been deposited at the morgue after being certified dead by the doctor.

He said: “On the 12/11/2020 at about 4:45pm, there was a distress call that two suspected armed robbery gang were operating on a motorcycle along St. Stephens by Ibekwe Street, Inland town Onitsha.

“Following the distress call, Police operatives attached to the Area Command Onitsha in conjunction with Adonidu vigilante group quickly responded and rushed to the scene.

“As soon as the suspected armed robbers sighted the police they engaged them into a fierce gun battle.

“In the process the suspects were fatally wounded and overpowered.

“The injured suspects were rushed to the general hospital Onitsha for treatment but certified dead on arrival by a medical doctor and their corpses deposited at the mortuary.”

He listed items recovered from the suspects and registered as exhibits to include one fabricated barreta pistol with three rounds of .9mm life ammunition and their operational motorcycle.

“The Command is assuring ‘Ndi Anambra’ of their safety before, during and after this ember period and urged them not to relent in providing timely information for prompt response,” Mohammed added.