“They took the ladder to pass through the ceiling and came out of the visitor’s toilet which is adjacent to my dad’s room.

“They went to his room gaged him and strangled him to death and went away with his phones, jewelries and a sum of N500k that was brought to him last night.

“They escaped through the gate and left the mask they used at the entrance. My father is very accommodating and a philanthropist. He didn’t deserve to die this way.”