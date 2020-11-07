A file photo of FRSC Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi. Photo: Twitter- @FRSCNigeria

Two persons have been killed and 29 vehicles burnt in a tanker explosion that occurred at Kara Bridge, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

This was disclosed by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Saturday via a statement issued by the agency’s spokesman, Bisi Kazeem.

“From the crash investigation report submitted, a total of 2 male adults were killed and burnt beyond recognition, while a wanton destruction of properties occasioned by the fire also left 29 vehicles parked by the roadside burnt down completely,” the statement partly read.

He explained that FRSC Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi described the accident as unfortunate but avoidable, adding that frantic efforts were already in place to put an end to tanker explosions.

On the remote cause of the accident, the agency said the investigation revealed that the tanker driver “lost control of the wheels as a result of mechanical deficiency (tyre blow out) making the tanker fall on the expressway amidst a wild inferno.”