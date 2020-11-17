By AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

Five kidnapped

Troops rescue nine

Two persons were killed by suspected kidnappers on the Kaduna/Abuja highway at the weekend.

Five persons were kidnapped while troops carrying out internal security operations also rescued nine victims from the bandits.

A statement by the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the state received operational feedback from the Defence Headquarters’ Operation Thunder Strike (OPTS) following Sunday’s incident.

[adinserter block=”2″]

[adinserter block=”3″]

[adinserter block=”4″]

[adinserter block=”5″]

[adinserter block=”6″]

[adinserter block=”7″]

[adinserter block=”8″]

[adinserter block=”9″] ADVERTISEMENT

The statement reads: “Troops of the Operation Thunder Strike, on a routine patrol at the Akilubu-Gidan Busa axis of the Kaduna-Abuja road, received a distress call about 4pm that bandits had blocked the main highway.

“The bandits opened fire on a bus, forcing the driver to halt. On getting to the location, the bandits had already kidnapped nine persons from an 18-seater bus (Kaduna: MKA-151).

“The troops immediately mobilised and engaged the bandits in a gun duel; the nine persons were rescued. But the driver and a passenger died. The state sends its condolences to their families and pray God to grant them eternal rest…”