Two hero New York City police officers who were seriously wounded when a gunman ambushed them while they were responding to a domestic dispute are recovering at the hospital and are in ‘good spirits’, DailyMail.com can disclose.

Officers Christopher Wells, 36, and Joseph Murphy, 33, are recovering at Jamaica Hospital after being shot on Tuesday afternoon in Springfield Gardens, Queens, according to an internal police memo.

The suspect was identified by police as Rondell Goppy, 41, a CUNY Crime Prevention Specialist. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officer Murphy was shot in both hands, and could lose a finger or two, while Wells was shot in the leg, suffering a shattered femur, a source told DailyMail.com.

Wells has been with the NYPD for 14 years, while Murphy has been with the department for six years.

Both will be undergoing surgery, but the law enforcement source stressed: ‘The cops will be okay, they’re in good spirits. They’re conscious and awake.’

Audio of the 911 call obtained by DailyMail.com captures the hectic moment when police learn two of their own had been shot, as officials try to determine the officers’ blood type while getting them to the hospital.

A police source told DailyMail.com that Goppy’s wife went to the 105th police prescient to report that her husband strangled her the night before.

Both Wells and Murphy returned to the house with the wife to go pick Goppy up.

They didn’t have a warrant to enter the house, so the wife was needed to let them into the location.

Upon arrival, ‘They saw his car wasn’t there,’ the source said. So the wife let them inside.

‘The officers searched the home to make sure he wasn’t inside. He wasn’t,’ the source explained.

But six minutes later, Goppy entered the home and started firing, according to police.

The source explained: ‘They were about to leave, when the perp comes swaggering in and sees them. [The wife] yells, ”Oh my God!” And he just starts shooting at the cops. The cops returned fire and killed him. He was dead on the floor.’

Both officers were hit by bullets and are undergoing surgery. Their families are there with them in the hospital.

The wife is uninjured.

The source confirmed that Goppy had a domestic dispute with his wife in July, which resulted in him getting his guns taken away.

‘They EDP’d him,’ the source said, meaning he was declared an emotionally disturbed person, ‘and his guns were taken away.’

However, his guns were returned in September, according to the source.

When the shooting started, the wife ran into another room, the source said, adding, ‘She called 911 to report the shooting as it was happening and reported that officers had been shot.’

The source said cops did a great job and handled things by the book.

‘They did everything they were supposed to do. This guy had no criminal background. He was a CUNY peace officer. He had legal access to the location.’

He also noted: ‘The officer didn’t fire first. Isn’t this what the public wants, for us to get shot at first before we act? It’s a clean shoot in my experience.’

The source sniped that, ‘This is another win for the NYC mental health initiative, Thrive New York. We’re thriving, alright.’

Officials said they recovered two of Goppy’s guns, including a Glock. He had his guns taken away due to the domestic violence reports, but had them returned a few weeks ago.

Police said they would be looking into why he was still allowed to have the weapons.

They did note that Goppy did not have a criminal record.

James McDermott, president of the Nassau County Police Benevolent Association, said in a statement: ‘Those that disrespect police officers, those that want to say ‘Well let’s defund them, let’s take them out of every type of job,’ well, here’s an example’

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said during the brief press conference: ‘Here we have a situation where a woman was in danger and these officers went to protect her.’

‘Today they saved that woman’s life … because those officers were there, that woman is alive.’

Mayor de Blasio added: ‘Here you have officers who do the lord’s work. They protect survivors of domestic violence. They go into some of the most volatile, difficult situations that you can possibly imagine.

‘They do it to protect innocent people who have been victims of abuse. And here we have a situation where a woman was in danger and these officers went in to protect her only to find themselves in harm’s way immediately.

‘Thank God they’re going to pull through.’

James McDermott, president of the Nassau County Police Benevolent Association, said in a statement: ‘Those that disrespect police officers, those that want to say ‘Well let’s defund them, let’s take them out of every type of job,’ well, here’s an example.

‘It’s an example of a domestic dispute. It’s an example of when police walk in, they get shot at.

‘An attack against one police officer is an attack against all law enforcement officers.

‘Nassau Police share a sacred bond with members of the NYPD. We extend our thoughts to the officers injured today and hope that they will make a full recovery.

‘Police officers put their own safety in jeopardy for the safety of others, and we must applaud them for the true, everyday heroes that they are.’