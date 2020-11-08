Two people are shot at Circus Circus in Las Vegas as video shows women fighting inside the hotel before gunshots ring out
- Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that injured two people at Circus Circus on Saturday night
- A fight that occurred moments earlier along with the gunshots were on video
- Police said they received a call from a person who had been shot at the hotel
- Officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds who were taken to University Medical Center in stable condition
- Police say they are still looking for a suspect in the shooting
Video captures the moment gunshots were fired inside a busy hotel on the Las Vegas strip.
Several people, including a group of women, appeared to be fighting with one another before gunfire erupted at the Circus Circus Hotel and Casino on Saturday night.
A short video which was posted to Instagram shows a scuffle breaking out before things quickly got out of hand with punches being thrown and fists started flying.
Las Vegas police tweeted about the incident and urged people to steer clear of the area
Then suddenly without warning three gunshots ring out sending the crowd running in all directions before the video abruptly cuts off.
Las Vegas police were on scene quickly to investigate what led up to the shooting and are still looking for the suspect.
Police were called to the property just before 7:30pm after a number of witnesses reported the gunshots to law enforcement.
A large number of police vehicles responded to the scene and the LVMPD confirms that two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived reports 3News.
Both victims were sent to University Medical Center where they are currently stable. No suspect has yet been apprehended.
Officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds who were taken to University Medical Center in stable condition
Police say they are still looking for a suspect in the shooting which seemed to begin with a fist fight
Bystanders are only able to simply stand back and watch as a fight broke out
