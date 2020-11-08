By James Gordon For Dailymail.com

Published: 01:28 EST, 8 November 2020 | Updated: 01:28 EST, 8 November 2020

Video captures the moment gunshots were fired inside a busy hotel on the Las Vegas strip.

Several people, including a group of women, appeared to be fighting with one another before gunfire erupted at the Circus Circus Hotel and Casino on Saturday night.

A short video which was posted to Instagram shows a scuffle breaking out before things quickly got out of hand with punches being thrown and fists started flying.

Then suddenly without warning three gunshots ring out sending the crowd running in all directions before the video abruptly cuts off.

Las Vegas police were on scene quickly to investigate what led up to the shooting and are still looking for the suspect.

Police were called to the property just before 7:30pm after a number of witnesses reported the gunshots to law enforcement.

A large number of police vehicles responded to the scene and the LVMPD confirms that two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived reports 3News.

Both victims were sent to University Medical Center where they are currently stable. No suspect has yet been apprehended.

