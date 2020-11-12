Two persons have been brutally killed following a renewed cult clash between two rival groups at the Federal Polytechnic Nekede in Umudibia Autonomous Community, Owerri West Council Area of Imo State.

According to reports, gunmen suspected to be cult members shot an unidentified man dead at the Federal Polytechnic Nekede junction on Wednesday, November 11, at 9 am, after they laid an ambush.

It was further gathered that another unidentified person was gunned down at the School’s Back Gate on Tuesday night, November 10, at 8 pm.

According to local vigilante personnel, the killings were as a result of a clash between two cult groups who were on a revenge mission.

Confirming the incident on Wednesday, Spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, said that the Commissioner of Police, Issac Akinmoyede, has ordered an investigation into the two killings.

“We have collected the two corpses and deposited them in the mortuary while investigation has commenced. We believe it is a clash between two rival cult groups,” he said.

See graphic photos below:

Like this: Like Loading...