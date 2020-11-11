Rasaq Ibrahim, Ado-Ekiti

An Ekiti State high court sitting in Ado Ekiti has sentenced two persons; Lanre Kayode, 34 and Olanrewaju Aremu, 35, to death by hanging for conspiracy and burglary.

Handing down the verdict, Justice Lucas Ogundana said the court found both men guilty of the case of armed robbery.

He said, “The law has prescribed mandatory punishment for the offence committed by the accused persons and the court can nevertheless pass a less sentence having regard to the facts and circumstances of this case, accordingly, you are hereby sentenced to death by hanging until their last breath. May God have mercy on your souls.”

According to the charge sheet, the convicts were charged for conspiracy, armed robbery, and burglary contrary to sections 403 (A),402(2)(a) and 411(1) of the Criminal Code, Cap.C16 Laws of Ekiti State of Nigeria, 2012.

The act was committed on or about 14/7/2017 around 2:00 a.m at the Oke Ila area of Ado Ekiti when they were armed with guns and cutlasses to rob one Jimoh Folajoke Oluremi of her laptops, phones, and Toyota Camry car.

In their testimony before the court, the convict said they were arrested through the efforts of police officers who tracked the phones thereby leading to the discovery of all other items robbed including the car.

To proof his case, the prosecutor, Mr. Wale Fapohunda called four witnesses while confessional statements were tendered as an exhibit. Other exhibits such as laptops, phones, and the car have been released to the owner via court bond.

The convicts spoke in their own defence through their counsel, Yinka Opaleke, and called no witnesses.