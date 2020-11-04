Following the recent violence that left six soldiers and four policemen dead in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State, two alleged kingpins of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) have been arrested by security operatives in connection with the crime.

This development in Oyigbo was disclosed by the state Governor, Nyesom Wike on Tuesday when the Rotary District 9141 Governor, Mrs Virginia Major led a delegation of Rotarians on a visit to Wike at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

Speaking to the Rotarians, Wike said:

“If we did not take the steps we took by imposing curfew in Oyigbo, it would have been the Hausa and Igbo that will have been fighting and nobody knows what level it would have taken today.

“I will not support criminality. I won’t because the soldiers don’t like me, then you go and kill them. And then, I will come out and clap, thank you for killing the soldiers. Thank you for killing the police”

Wike furthered urged those alleging that Igbo people are being killed and punished in Oyigbo to be dispassionate about the reality on ground.

He added that if IPOB members did not kill people and destroyed properties, the Government won’t have had any justification to declare curfew in the council.

“No government will wake up in the morning to impose hardship on its people. No government will do that, but the government has the right to protect life” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...