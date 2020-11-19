Daily News

Two unemployed men allegedly steal seven goats in Lagos

By
Two unemployed men, Sheyi Ajayi and Ismaila Olalekan, who allegedly stole seven goats,  on Thursday appeared before an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State.

Ajayi, 29, and Olalekan, 27, are standing trial on a three-count charge of conspiracy,  stealing and breach of the peace.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty.

According to the prosecutor, Insp. N. Simon, the duo and two others at large committed the offences on Nov. 11, at 3:00 a.m. in Ijeododo community of Lagos State.

Simon said that the defendants conspired and stole seven goats belonging to different people, in contravention of Sections 168 (d), 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs A. S. Okubule, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety each.

She ordered that the surety must be a blood relation of the defendant and gainfully employed.

She adjourned the case until Dec. 14 for mention.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria

