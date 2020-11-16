Two members of the National Youth Service Corps have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kano State.

Coordinator of the scheme in Kano State, Hajiya Aisha Tata, made the disclosure on Monday after the induction of the 2020 Batch ‘B’ Stream A corps members, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

Tata disclosed that 826 corps members posted to the state had undergone screening on COVID-19 before they were allowed access to the orientation camp.

She said, “As you have seen, we have provided all the necessary prevention facilities and ensured that all the corps members used them. We have also ensured comprehensive fumigation to ensure that the camp remains a clean environment for the corps members.”

The oath of allegiance was administered on the corps members by Chief Magistrate Jibril Muhammad.

