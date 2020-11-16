…Policemen, others now under arrest, custody – Police Command

By Bashir Bello

Not fewer than two youths have been allegedly killed in a late Saturday night raid by some operatives of the state police command in Sharada area of Kano State.

It was gathered that the incident leading to the death of the two youths occurred when the policemen in company of some civilians stormed the area and a tea joint to effect an arrest.

Information gathered from the area revealed that one of the youths was shot dead while the other was stabbed by the police in a squabble that broke out.

The victims were identified as Abubakar Isah and Ibrahim Sulaiman.

An eyewitness, Ya’u Muhammad said, “We were seated in our normal joint in front of the house when police officers came and tried to grab my friend Ghaddafi, the younger brother to late Ibrahim Suleiman but he managed to slip away.

“Seeing that his elder brother followed them asking them what happened and that he is his brother. From there they arrested two of them.

“When they were about to go with them, one of our brothers came begging them to reconcile whatever the issue might be.

“While he was pleading they released Ibrahim’s brother, Ghaddafi and still we were both pleading while they were taking them out, one of them fired shots about three times in the air and hearing the shots Late Abubakar Musa called the officer and pleaded with him to ensure justice there the officer threatened to shoot him (Abubakar) if he did not shut up his mouth, “shoot me” Abubakar exclaimed and immediately the policeman fired shot at him and he died on the spot.

“After Abubakar had fallen, Ibrahim asked is there justice in this and immediately one of them brought out a knife and stabbed him and his entrails gushed out. We took him to the hospital. We were preparing statement at the police station while he was undergoing blood transfusion. They called us and informed us that Ibrahim has died,” Ya’u explained.

The State’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna who confirmed the incident said the Commissioner of Police, CP Habu Sani has ordered the arrest of the team (attached to operational units) who carried out the operation leading to the deaths and are currently in custody.

DSP Haruna said, “Saturday, some policemen and civilians on tricycle went to an operation to arrest some hoodlums and drug dealers at Sharada quarters.

“When they went there that was how the incident happened.

“When the CP heard about it, he ordered for the arrest of all the teams (policemen and civilians) that went for the operation.

“Currently, they are at the state CID, Bompai. And CP directed for discreet investigation,” DSP Haruna however said.

Meanwhile, the deceased have since been buried according to the Islamic rites.

Vanguard News Nigeria