U.K. Proposes New Powers to Curb Foreign Takeovers of Strategic Companies

LONDON—The U.K. government proposed new legislation to bolster its powers to block foreign takeovers of British companies, the latest effort under Prime Minister Boris Johnson to shield industries that are deemed strategic or important to the country’s national security.

Since Britain quit the European Union this year, its government has tried to strike a middle ground between welcoming foreign investment and protecting strategic industries from takeover, particularly amid concerns around acquisitions by Chinese state-backed…

