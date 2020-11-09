LONDON—U.K. Treasury Chief Rishi Sunak on Monday outlined a review of finance rules, including possible changes to make it easier for companies to raise money in London, aimed at keeping the country’s vast financial sector competitive with New York after Brexit.

Over the last two decades, London cemented its position as a global financial-services launchpad in part because, once given a license by U.K. authorities, its banks, insurers and clearinghouses got automatic regulatory clearance to sell to clients across the European…