A former member of the United State House of Representatives, Michele Bachman, has kicked against Americans’ choice of electing Joe Biden as their 46th president in the country’s just concluded elections.

Ms Bachman, a Republican and 2007 to 2015 Minnesota 6th district representative, in a video posted on Right Wing Watch’s verified Twitter account on Monday, invited the ‘angels to smash’ the declared election victory of Mr Biden in favour of the incumbent, Donald Trump.

“I ask you God, that you take your iron rod and smash the clay jaw of delusion in the United State of America. Smash the delusion of Joe Biden as our president, father, he is not,” the former congresswoman passionately said in a 45 seconds video seen by PREMIUM TIMES.

After days of vote counts, Mr Trump’s hope of re-election to the White House was truncated on Saturday, as his Democrat opponent overtook him in both Pennsylvania and Georgia to emerge winner.

Mr Biden did not only bag the record of being the first Democratic presidential candidate to garner such large popular votes, he also exceeded the 270 electoral college votes threshold.

Meanwhile, long before his opponent crossed the threshold, Mr Trump has expressed his intention to challenge the election results in court and also called for recount of votes in some states, a stance most of his allies keenly support.

While Mr Trump and other key Republican members hope for a favourable outcome from the court, Ms Bachman has invited angels from heaven to upturn not only the presidential election results, but to also annihilate every possible control of the Democrats in the country’s Senate and House of Representative’s arms.

“Will you take your iron rod and smash the strong delusion that Nancy Pelosi does have the House of Representatives, we don’t know that, smash it in Jesus name. Smash, Lord, the takeover of the U.S senate by Chuck Schumer with your iron rod,” Ms Bachman added in the video.

The next U.S president is expected to be sworn in by January 20, 2021.