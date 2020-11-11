The lieutenant governor of Texas has offered up to $1m as a reward to anyone who can help expose fraud in the presidential election, amid a range of lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign.

Addressing a news conference on Tuesday, Dan Patrick according to Independent.co.uk said anyone who comes forward with evidence of fraud that leads to an arrest and final conviction will be paid a minimum of $25,000. The money, Mr Patrick said, would come from his own campaign funds.

“I support President Trump’s efforts to identify voter fraud in the presidential election and his commitment to making sure that every legal vote is counted and every illegal vote is disqualified,” Mr Patrick said.

“President Trump’s pursuit of voter fraud is not only essential to determine the outcome of this election, but it is also essential to maintain our democracy and restore faith in future elections.”

