Ken saro-wiwa. Photo The Guardian Nigeria

The United States (U.S.) chapter of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has celebrated Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight other activists that were killed by the late General Sani Abacha military junta 25 years ago.

The group also joined the Ogoni around the world and people of goodwill to demand the exoneration of the nine compatriots murdered on November 10, 1995, without investigation and denied the appeal for 30-day clemency.

Chairman of MOSOP, U.S. chapter, Anderson K. Ngbobu, at a media briefing in New York, said the group commended the Commonwealth of Nations, Amnesty International, Greenpeace, and United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP).

“Knowing that they were innocent of the charges leveled against them, we, therefore, appeal to the Nigerian state to declare November 10 a national holiday in honor of their sacrifices. We demand a restructuring of Nigeria and an autonomous state for Ogoni,” Ngbobu said.

He explained that Shell remained a persona non-grata in Ogoni land, until it paid 22 billion Pounds Sterling royalties on environmental devastation on April 6, 1993, adding that Shell should pay the outstanding royalties and mining rents owed for over 62 years in violation of tenancy laws.

MOSOP condemned what it described as the fraudulent, unprofessional cleanup of Ogoni by HYPREP, insisting that the remediation activities were not in compliance with recommendations of the UNEP report.

It stressed that contracts were awarded to unqualified firms that rendered sub-standard services and that remediation activity should be guided by international standards.