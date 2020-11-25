WASHINGTON—The Trump administration has imposed a small but groundbreaking set of tariffs, penalizing Chinese twist-ties on grounds that Beijing undervalued its currency to gain market share for the products.

While the tariffs apply only to twist-ties, the ruling by the Commerce Department Tuesday could potentially set a precedent for other companies that competed with Chinese imports to seek tariffs against their competitors’ products.

“The Department of Commerce will continue to use the legal tools at our disposal to aggressively counter currency undervaluation and other unfair subsidies, further ensuring a level playing field for American businesses and workers,” said Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

The decision was made in a case filed by twist-tie maker Bedford Industries Inc. of Worthington, Minn., with the Commerce Department and the International Trade Commission. It claimed that Chinese competitors were dumping twist-ties in the U.S. at impossibly low prices.

In Tuesday’s action, the Commerce Department ruled in Bedford’s favor and moved to impose tariffs of 122.5% on twist-ties from China.