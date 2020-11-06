The Trump administration on Friday imposed sanctions on prominent Lebanese Christian politician Gebran Bassil over corruption allegations, a major strike in its plan to sideline U.S.-designated Lebanese terror group Hezbollah and tackle the systemic corruption that officials say has brought the country to the brink of economic and political collapse.

The administration accused Mr. Bassil of corruption while he led the energy, foreign affairs and telecommunications ministries. The pro-Iranian political movement Hezbollah is…