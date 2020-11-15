Dubai with the Burj al-Arab(foreground) and Burj Khalifa (left, background). AFP photo.

The United Arab Emirates, on Sunday, said it will grant all doctors and infectious disease experts living in the country a 10-year Golden Residency visa, for helping to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, made this known in a tweet, which listed other categories of beneficiaries of the UAE Golden Residency visa to include specialists in AI, big data, virology, epidemiology and UAE’s high school top graduates and their families.

He added that “We are keen to embrace talent that drives future development and this is only the beginning.”

Note that immigrants in the UAE, as in other Gulf countries, are given limited residence visas which is linked to their current employment, with long-term residency a difficult privilege.

However, tweeting about the UAE Golden Residency visa, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum said: “UAE Golden Visa will also include UAE-based physicians as well as engineers in the fields of computer science, electronics, programming, electricity and biotechnology.

“Today, we approved granting the 10-year Golden Visa to all Ph.D. holders in the UAE. Also, the Golden Visa will be granted to top graduates from UAE-accredited universities with a GPA of 3.8 and above.”

