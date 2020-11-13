United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, on Friday in Lagos, committed to delivering superior and innovative banking solutions to its over 20 million customers around the 20 African countries where it was present.

The bank unveiled some products that would drive its retail banking business as well as aid customers and non customers to perform unlimited transactions in Nigeria and Africa.

The Group Head, Retail Liabilities of UBA, Ogechi Altriade, spoke on the products at a virtual media parley with journalists participating across Nigeria and Africa.

She said that the bank had come up with a “kiddies products and proposition” that would support parents to save toward their children’s education.

Mrs Altriade said the bank also supported the kiddies through scholarships and periodically allowed parents to participate in the scholarship draws.

This, according to her, is a way of helping them see their children through school.

She said that the bank had come up with a product, “Face of our Next Gen” proposition, with Wizkid as a role model and an ambassador.

This is to bring forth vibrant youth to embrace the proposition.

Mrs Altriade said that the UBA retail banking businesses also catered for the “Mass Market” segment, where it had its largest population of people.

The mass-market segment is majorly targeted at average and low earners

According to her, the bank has also come up with a segment for SMEs known as “SME Banking.”

She said that this product does not just cater for individuals but Micro Small and Medium Enterprises.

The bank offers financial and non-financial services to them, she said.

Mrs Altriade said that the bank’s retail banking also catered for people in the Diaspora.

“We have UBA connect products that give you access to all the countries where UBA is present.

“We also have our Africash products where customers and non-customers can have access to it,” she said.

She also said the UBA Agency Banking segment was designed to bring the underbanked and unbanked into the system.

She said: “with UBA Agency banking, they are able to leverage on platform to reach out to people in the remote areas.”

Mrs Altriade listed some innovations that the bank had used to drive its retail banking.

She cited Mobile Banking solutions, USSD Banking, Leo Chat Box, UBA Click Credit, among others.

(NAN)