By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC, has threatened to sanction contractors who do shoddy jobs in the construction and rehabilitation of schools in the states.

The Commission warned that it would not allow dishonest contractors frustrate the federal and state governments’ good intentions to transform public primary schools across the country.

The UBEC Representative in Benue state, Mrs. Augustina Sanchi sounded the warning Wednesday at the Contract Bid Opening ceremony for the utilization of the UBEC/Benue State Government intervention funds for the 4th Quarter 2018 to 4th Quarter 2019 for the construction and rehabilitation of schools held at the Benue State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, headquarters in Makurdi.

Mrs. Sanchi who commended Governor Samuel Ortom for being passionate about basic education said, “Benue is simply on top of it because we have a lot of states that have issues but we can all see that Benue is up to date.

“This is a clear indication that the Governor of the state is passionate about the growth of education in the state and he deserves commendation for what he is doing,” Mrs. Sanchi added.

Flagging off the opening of the bids, the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar said the event was made possible “by the collaborative efforts of the Federal Government through UBEC and the State Government who have jointly released the sum of N4.1billion for numerous infrastructural projects.

“The quick succession in which Benue State has accessed UBEC intervention funds within the first five years of Governor Ortom’s administration is a rare feat,” he said.

Executive Chairman of Benue SUBEB, Comrade Joseph Utse who commended Governor Ortom for his commitment to providing quality basic education to every child in the state said his landmark achievements in the education sector was unprecedented.

Vanguard