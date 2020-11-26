Defending champions Bayern Munich are through to this season’s knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League, and joining them is last season’s semi-finalist, Manchester City.

Bayern beat Salzburg 3-1 with goals from Robert Lewandowski, Leroy Sane, and an own goal from Maximilian Wober. Lewandowski has now scored 14 goals in 12 games this season.

In Greece, it was another 1-0 win for Pep Guardiola’s City. Phil Foden got the only goal in the second half to send the Citizens through. City have found more joy in Europe this season – scoring 10 goals in four matches, against just 10 goals in eight Premier League matches.

Surprisingly, Liverpool lost 2-0 at Anfield to Atalanta. Jurgen Klopp chose an under-strength team – four changes from the team that blitzed Leicester City, but they could not get up to speed and the Italians got a mini revenge to put Group D in play. With two matches left, the top three teams are separated by two points. Liverpool host Ajax on Tuesday in what they must see as a must-win match.

In the star match on Wednesday, Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan fell flat against Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid. The task for the Spanish team was made easier by an idiotic Arturo Vidal, who got himself sent off for arguing with referee Anthony Taylor, after a penalty call did not go his way.

Olympique Marseille set an ignominious record of 13 consecutive losses in Europe’s premier football competition. The French side lost 2-0 to FC Porto as both teams had a player sent off. Nigeria’s Zaidu Sanusi gave the Portuguese side the lead late in the first half before Sergio Oliveira confirmed the win from the penalty spot with 18 minutes left on the clock. Porto’s Marko Grujic got sent off for two yellow cards in the 68th minute and Leonardo Balerdi joined him, also for two yellow card offences in the 70th minute.

Results

Borussia Monchengladbach 4 – 0 Shakhtar Donetsk

Olympiakos Piraeus 0 – 1 Manchester City

Bayern Munich 3 – 1 Salzburg

Atletico Madrid 0 – 0 Lokomotiv Moscow

Inter Milan 0 – 2 Real Madrid

Olympique Marseille 0 – 2 Porto

Liverpool 0 – 2 Atalanta

Ajax 3 – 1 Midtjylland