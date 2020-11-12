By Abdulrasheed Hammad

Nafiu Abdulsalam, a graduate of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, has won 13 awards at the just-concluded induction of 2019 UDUS medical graduates.

The event was held at Ginginya Coral Hotel, Sokoto, last week.

He won the award for the best student in Anatomy, Dr Anas Sabir’s best in Anatomy, the best student in Medical Microbiology.

Other awards include the best student in Pathology, the best student in Pharmacology, the best student in Basic Clinical Sciences, the best student in Medicine, Dr Anas Sabir’s best in Medicine, best in Clinical Sciences, Prof K.A Iseh’s best in Clinical Sciences.

Abdulsalam, who also emerged the overall best graduating doctor, won Dr Anas Sabir’s award for the best graduating doctor, and the Nigerian Medical Association award for the best graduating doctor.

While on campus, he was a one-time Assistant Secretary, Usmanu Danfodiyo University Medical Student Association (UDUMSA), Director Standing Committee on Medical Education and Health, and also a member of numerous committees till his final year.

He took part in numerous competitions including (UDUMSA) quiz competition, and the maiden NMA regional quiz competition, among others.

An elated Abdulsalam disclosed that hard work and persistent reading at night made him achieve the feat.

“Well, I knew it would make me and my family happy so I decided to work hard for it. And I knew I had the capabilities to do it, I had friends who advised and motivated me, “ he said.

He noted that he had challenges in juggling academics with extra-curricular activities.

Abdulsalam, however, advised undergraduates who wanted to emulate him to be focused and dedicated, noting that understanding oneself was crucial in making exploits.

“If you are going to mimic someone, do it in your way. Don’t force yourself to be someone else,“ he advised.