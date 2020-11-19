Detained National Unity Platform (NUP) leader, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine on Thursday morning declined to sign bond papers in absence of his lawyers, Daily Monitor has learnt.

Sources within the police that preferred not to be named because they are not authorized to speak to journalists intimated to this reporter that the Kyadondo East MP who is currently detained at Nalufenya police post following his arrest in Luuka District on Wednesday, was Thursday morning told to sign bond but he instead offered two options; to either be taken to court or unconditionally released without any charges.

“He didn’t want to be charged and given bond because that would mean he keeps reporting at the facility as and when he’s wanted. He said this would slow him down so he wants to either be taken to court or released,” the source said.

Bobi Wine was arrested yesterday morning in Luuka District after police accused him of doing an act that is likely to spread infectious diseases (Covid-19) contrary to section 171 of the Penal Code Act.

This morning, the pop star’s lawyers were denied access to their client before they were directed to first meet the regional legal officer of police.

“We are now going to see the regional legal officer because we have been here since morning and nothing material has happened. We can’t see him, not talk to him, “said Mr Benjamin Katana, one of Bobi Wine’s lawyers said in an interview.

“More than 24 hours after his brutal arrest and detention in Nalufenya, Bobi Wine has been denied access to his lawyers & his medical team! Only army and police officers have access to him. The violation of his rights with impunity must be condemned by all persons of good conscience,” reads a message posted on his Bobi Wine’s social media platforms.

After his arrest, protests broke out in Kampala and other parts of the country leading to the death of seven people and 45 others injured, according to police.

Earlier on Thursday, Bobi Wine called for a levalled ground if they are to “fairly compete” with president Museveni who has been in power since 1986.

“As Gen Museveni continues his campaigns and NRM continues to hold processions, Bobi Wine is still held illegally at Nalufenya! If Museveni wants to be a sole candidate, he must state so. Otherwise, we must have a level playing field for all candidates,” reads a statement posted on social media platforms.