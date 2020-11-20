National Unity Platform (NUP) leader and presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has been granted bail by the Iganga Chief Magistrates Court.

Mr Kyagulanyi is charged with doing an act likely to spread infectious diseases, under Section 171 of the Penal Code Act.

He was granted a non-cash bail of Shs1m and his sureties Shs5m each. These are Jinja East MP Paul Mwiru and Manjiya County MP, John Baptsit Nambeshe.

Bobi Wine who appeared before the chief magistrate Jessica Chemeri, after two days in police detention, pleaded not guilty of the charge read to him.

“This case should not be Uganda against Kyagulanyi, it should be Uganda against Museveni. It should be Museveni in this dock,” he told court.

The presidential hopeful was arrested on Wednesday shortly after arriving at his campaign venue in Luuka District and detained at Nalufenya Police Station in Jinja District.

On granting him bail, the Kyadondo East legislator was ordered to adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during his campaign meetings. These include ensuring that the people attending his campaign meetings wash their hands, maintaining social distance, wearing of masks and curfew time.

He is expected back in court for further mentioning of his case on December 18, 2020.