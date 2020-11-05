Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court has dismissed the common nuisance case that was put against the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC)’s flag bearer for Kampala Woman MP seat, Dr Stella Nyanzi.

The former Makerere University senior research fellow, appeared before a session presided over by magistrate Ketty Acaa for hearing of her case on Wednesday.

However, the state failed to present any witnesses, prompting Ms Acaa to dismiss the case and setting the accused free of the charges.

“The case against the three is hereby dismissed for want of prosecution,” held Ms Acaa.

Dr Nyanzi,46, was facing these charges alongside two businessmen; Godfrey Katongole,34, and Newton Isaac,34.

The trio was on July 9, granted cash bail of Shs200,000 each after presenting their sureties that the court found credible.

Prosecution contended that Dr Nyanzi, Katongole, Newton and others still at large on July 8 at Nakasero Market within Kampala City, behaved in a manner causing inconvenience to other people by carrying placards with inscriptions “We are tired of lockdown and using COVID-19 to violate human rights”; an act which was allegedly causing inconveniences to the public in the exercise of common rights.

