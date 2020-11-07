Fourteen people have succumbed to COVID-19, according to figures released by the Ministry of Health (MoH) on Friday night.

This brings the total number of Ugandans who have died from Covid-19 to 131.

Also, a total of 284 people tested positive bringing the cumulative number of confirmed positive cases to 13,852.

Only this week more than 1000 positive cases have been recorded. 209 new cases were reported on Monday, 248 on Tuesday, 252 on Wednesday and 217 on Thursday.

There has been an increase on the number of positive cases reported daily, but the Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, says the numbers could be more than the reported ones since some districts have not been able to report on daily basis due to lack of funds for surveillance.

COVID-19 patients have so far been reported in 117 districts across the Country.