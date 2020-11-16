Ibanda — The Democratic Party (DP) presidential candidate, Mr Norbert Mao, on Saturday started his campaigns in Ankole Sub-region, promising Ugandans to prepare for a peaceful transition of power after 2021 elections.

Mr Mao told voters in Ibanda District that Ugandans must be ready to see change whether they want it or not because the country is at a turning point.

“Uganda is at a turning point. After 35 years of NRM, Uganda will change and must change. But will it change peacefully or will it change violently? I am here to promise you a peaceful transition,” he said.

Mr Mao added that Ugandans need a political party with clean hands to move the country forward and leaders that send messages of hope rather than fear.

“You need a leader who sees far, you need a leader that comes from a party that has no blood on its hands. DP is a party which has no blood on its hands, I have no blood in my hands, so I am here to promise clean leadership,” he said.

Mr Mao said President Museveni has endangered the nation because of sticking to power.

He added that he is not focusing on taking power like most of the candidates but rather nation building since all the structures of the government have been broken down by the NRM government.

“My campaign is not about power; it is about nation building. As far as I am concerned, there is no country called Uganda. Everybody is clamouring for power but first we must build Uganda,” Mr Mao said.

“We must, therefore, find a formula, which will enable us to live together as brothers and sisters in this country we call Uganda. That formula can only come from a durable constitution. The Constitution we have now is full of holes and yet the politicians are keeping the people poor while pretending that they are fighting for the people,” he added.

Before addressing the voters in Igorora Town Council, Rwenkoba, Kihani, Ishongorero, Kagongo and Ibanda Municipality, Mr Mao asked supporters to respect the standard operating procedures issued by the Ministry of Health in prevention of Covid-19.