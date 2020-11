Photo Credit: Nation Breaking News

A Ugandan court on Friday charged opposition leader Bobi Wine over an election rally which allegedly flouted Covid-19 rules, then freed him on bail, after his detention sparked violence that left 37 dead.

Wine was charged with “doing an act likely to spread infectious diseases contrary to the penal code and rules of the public health on Covid-19,” said judiciary spokesman Solomon Muyita.

More to follow . . .