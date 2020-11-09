The National Unity Platform (NUP) party presidential flagbearer Mr Robert Kyagulangyi has appealed to top authorities in Uganda’s security agencies (the police and army) to treat him like a human being.

“I want to take this opportunity to ask our elders who are in positions of authority, more so those in security organizations like police to treat me like a human being,” Mr Kyagulanyi said, drawing applause from the mourners at the burial ceremony of Dr Anas Kaliisa in Ruhaama Sub County, Ntungamo District on Friday.

The presidential hopeful was on Tuesday brutally arrested by police shortly after his nomination at Kyambogo sports ground and driven to his home in Magere in Wakiso District, thwarting his earlier plans launching his manifesto at the Kamwokya-based NUP head offices.

“I’m also a person, I’m also a Ugandan; what we tell people is not derogatory, what we say doesn’t sow hatred, what we say doesn’t incite violence. We just want a Uganda in which we are all free and happy to live,” Mr Kyagulangyi added.

He said he had to dress in an unusual style so as to dodge security personnel who are bent on blocking his movements, so that he attends the burial of Kaliisa who he said was a role model in his selflessness and love for all people.

Mr Kyagulanyi has had several confrontations with security personnel since he was elected MP in 2017 and after he announced plans to contest for the presidency.

Before asking Mr Kyagulanyi to speak to mourners, Sheikh Muzaata, castigated police for curtailing freedoms of Ugandans by dispersing lawful gatherings and stopping elected leaders from speaking to their voters. He said such acts by police bring disrepute and undermine the popularity of the government.

“I’m a member of NRM party but I’m a person who speaks the truth as it is. Where I see that something is right, I put there a tick with a red pen; where I see wrong, I put a cross mark without fear. There are people who deliberately undermine the government by their actions especially in police,” Sheikh Muzaata said.

He added: “Recently, we were burying someone in his (Kyagulanyi) constituency, then he was invited to speak to mourners; it was his voter who had died. At that point (when he was speaking) police fired bullets in the air. You want to bring down the man’s (Museveni) government by taking yourself as if you are working hard?”

Sheikh Muzaata further said police have been disrupting and interfering with religious congregations and cultural functions. He advised that Mr Kyagulanyi be left alone and that in case his actions degenerate into chaos then means of how to handle that can be devised and applied.

At the same burial ceremony, the First Deputy Prime Minister, Gen Moses Ali, said Kaliisa loved everybody irrespective of religion and that his knowledge which he shared freely benefited many. He was credited for inspiring and educating his siblings. Gen Ali called for forgiveness and reconciliation saying people should not live in conflicts forever.