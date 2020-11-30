The Governing Council of the University of Ibadan on Monday approved the appointment of Babatunde Ekanola as the acting Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported how the Senate of the university, earlier on Monday, elected Mr Ekanola.

The election followed a directive from the Ministry of Education through the National Universities Commission to the institution.

The tenure of the outgoing vice-chancellor, Idowu Olayinka, ended today.

Mr Ekanola beat four other candidates to emerge as the acting vice-chancellor of the institution.

The candidates, the Senate members nominated for the election, were: Babatunde Ekanola (current Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academics), Olanike Adeyemo (Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Research Innovation and Strategic Partnerships), A. Oluleye (former Dean, Faculty of Technology), Adigun Agbaje (Former Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academic) and Gbemisola Oke (former Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academic).

Mr Ekanola scored 275 to defeat the other candidates.

The result of the election is as follows:

Babatunde Ekanola = 275 votes.

Olanike Adeyemo = 13 votes

A. Oluleye = 80 votes.

Adigun Agbaje = 15 votes

Gbemisola Oke = 14 votes

The Director of Public Communication in the university, Olatunji Oladejo, confirmed the development on Monday.

Governing Council Approves Appointment

Meanwhile, the governing council of the institution has approved the appointment of Mr Ekanola as acting vice-chancellor.

Mr Oladejo in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES said the governing council at its Monday meeting approved the appointment.

“UI council approves the appointment of Professor Ekanola as the Acting Vice- Chancellor.

“The Governing Council of the University of Ibadan has approved the appointment of Professor Adebola Ekanola as the Acting Vice–Chancellor, University of Ibadan at its meeting today, Monday, 30 November, 2020 on the recommendation of the Senate.

“The Council meeting was presided over by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Nde Joshua Waklek Mutka.

“Before his appointment, Prof. Ekanola served as the Deputy Vice–Chancellor (Academic), Director of Office of International Programmes (OIP) and the Dean, Faculty of Arts, among other appointments.”