By Yinka Adeniran, Ibadan

The process of selecting a new vice chancellor for the University of Ibadan (UI) has again suffered another blow.

The selection process, which has been rocked by crises, took a new dimension on Wednesday as some members of the Governing Council staged a walkout during council meeting.

Sources said the four members who staged a walkout included two external members appointed by the Federal Government, Dr Jaju Muhammad and Prof Mande Samaila, as well as the two internal members of the council, including Prof. Ademola Aremu and Prof. Abel Olorunnisola.

They walked out after about five and a half hours when the meeting had begun.

According to the sources privy to the meeting, the members walked out after efforts to ensure that the Council maintained absolute control and acted according to the letter from the Federal Government through the National Universities Commission and the Federal Ministry of Education, which asked the Council to review the entire process, including re-inviting shortlisted 18 candidates for the VC position failed.

The source accused the management of the university under Prof. Idowu Olayinka of “gagging the Council.”

Those who staged the walkout protested undue interference of the management in the affairs of the Governing Council.

“The reputation of the Governing Council is being impugned upon by the fact that the Ministry of Education had to intervene in an affair that the Council ought to have handled.”