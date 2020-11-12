President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and the head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak, were on Monday diagnosed with COVID-19, and are currently in isolated wards at the hospital, online newspaper Ukrayinska Pravda reported on Thursday.
“Everything is quite strict, regulated by protocol. They are in Feofania hospital. There is a special office where the president can hold meetings.’’ Mykhailo Podoliak, an advisor to the president’s office, told Pravda.
ALSO READ: COVID-19 2nd wave: WAHO warns ECOWAS member states to remain vigilant
According to Podoliak, a communication channel has been set up in Zelensky’s ward, allowing him to keep to his regular work schedule while under isolation.
A total of 500,865 COVID-19 cases, with 9,145 deaths, have been registered in Ukraine as of Thursday, while 227,694 patients have recovered, according to the country’s health ministry.
NAN
Comments