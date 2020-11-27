Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has assured Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members of their peaceful existence in the state with no one harassing or disrupting their legitimate activities.



Political tension has heightened in Ebonyi since Mr Umahi’s defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) with resentment and bickering pervading the atmosphere.

Mr Umahi gave the assurance on Friday in Abakaliki, the state capital, in a broadcast to the people after security meeting with heads of security agencies in the state.

According to the governor, PDP will exist peacefully in the state provided its faithful desist from acts that jeopardise the prevailing peace and harmonious existence in the state.

“I have reported allegation of some Ebonyi people engaging cultists and the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) members to start killings and crisis in the state.

“This is in the name of fighting the governor and the state government,” he said.

He alleged that some top former and serving officials of government are fomenting trouble.

“I decide to share this information with security agencies because every governor in the state has been fought by these same people.

Mr Umahi said the situation made him to reach out to security agencies to assure the concerned individuals and the PDP that no one would harass them in the state.

“A stitch in time saves nine; we are bringing this information to the public so that if it is true and starts happening, it will be known that I shared it with security agencies and the public.

“I also tasked security agencies to implement policies on vehicle-tinted glasses, use of siren and police escorts.

“Many people who use escorts are not entitled to them and these sets of people show power when they get to the communities with their security escorts shooting into the air.

“We do not want this to continue and the security agencies should dispossess them of such security details used to harass innocent citizens,” he said.

Mr Umahi was a foundation member of the PDP in the state and once served as the state chairperson of the party.

He also served as deputy governor on the platform of the party before being elected governor in 2015.

He secured his re-election for a second term in office in 2019 using the PDP until his recent defection to the APC.

Mr Umahi attributed his reason for dumping the PDP to what he termed the party’s alleged maltreatment of the PDP southeast zone.

Ever since his defection to the APC, he has been sacking some aides of his whose loyalty to his administration and his new party he doubts.