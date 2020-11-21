The visit many pundits have seen to be suspicious especially because for the past four years the ruling party has been at the helm of affairs, not one single member of the party or a chieftain of the party wished him a happy birthday, let alone pay him a visit.

Some have attributed the visit to mean that the rumour about the ruling party planning to field him as the presidential candidate may be true after all, especially because of the birthday message from President Muhammadu Buhari to him which extolled the former president to high heavens.