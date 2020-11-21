Those who visited the former president include: Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni; Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru and ex-President of the Senate, who is a chieftain of the APC, Ken Nnamani, was on the visit. It is, however, not clear if the APC chieftains had presented a Presidential proposal to Jonathan during the visit.
Jonathan, who served one term after completing the tenure of late President, Musa Yar’Adua was defeated by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.
Comments