Umahi leads APC govs, caretaker chairman to visit Jonathan

Jonathan
The political space is getting more and more interesting following the visit of members of rival political party and the ruling party, All Progressives Congress, APC, and chieftains of the party, to former President Goodluck Jonathan to felicitate with him on his 63rd birthday anniversary.
The visit many pundits have seen to be suspicious especially because for the past four years the ruling party has been at the helm of affairs, not one single member of the party or a chieftain of the party wished him a happy birthday, let alone pay him a visit.
Some have attributed the visit to mean that the rumour about the ruling party planning to field him as the presidential candidate may be true after all, especially because of the birthday message from President Muhammadu Buhari to him which extolled the former president to high heavens.

Those who visited the former president include: Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni; Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru and ex-President of the Senate, who is a chieftain of the APC, Ken Nnamani, was on the visit. It is, however, not clear if the APC chieftains had presented a Presidential proposal to Jonathan during the visit.

Jonathan, who served one term after completing the tenure of late President, Musa Yar’Adua was defeated by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

