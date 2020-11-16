By Ogochukwu Anioke, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi is set to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) this week.

A source said the governor confirmed his defection during a meeting with stakeholders in his Uburu Ohaozara Local Government Area country home on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by bigwigs including the lawmaker representing Ezra South/Ikwo federal constituency Chinedu Ogah, Chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission Elias Mbam, State Chairman Senator Julius Ucha, Nwachukwu Eze and Senator Anthony Agbo, among others.

Minister of Science and Technology Ogbonnaya Onu did not attend the meeting.

Though details of the meeting were still sketchy as at last night, a source at the meeting said the governor also promised to reshuffle his executive council in December to accommodate members of the APC.

“He did not give us the exact date he will officially defect but he was categorical that it will happen this week,” the source said.