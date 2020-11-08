By Ogochukwu Anioke, Abakaliki

Ebonyi chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday welcomed the proposed defection of Governor David Umahi to the party.

The party stated this in a communiqué at the end of a stakeholders meeting in Abakaliki.

The communiqué was read by a former Chairman of Ohaozara Local government area, Chaka Nweze.

Umahi was elected Governor on the platform of the the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015 and secured a second term in 2019.

But of recent, there have been rumors of the Governor’s intending defection from the PDP to the APC, which he has vehemently denied.

The APC however said it was prepared to welcome and work with the Governor, adding he has performed exceedingly well and deserves all the support he can get.

The party also said the Governor’s imminent defection will boost the South East’s chances of producing the next President of the in 2023.

It charged the Governor to impress on his colleagues in the region to join the party to enable the South East take its deserved place in the scheme of things in national politics.

Addressing party members at the meeting, former Senate Committee Chairman on Works Julius Ucha said the party in the South East had made a big catch in Umahi.

Ucha, who represented Ebonyi Central Senatorial zone from 2003-2011, added the Governor will soon make public his defection from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Chief Anthony Agbo, who represented Ebonyi North Senatorial zone, commended Umahi for taking the decision to join the APC, describing the move as decisive.

He urged members of the party not to panic over the Governor’s impending defection to the party, assuring his coming will bring great fortunes to all.

He explained Umahi would team up with his Imo counterpart Hope Uzodinma to reposition the party in the South East.

The meeting was attended by members of the party across the three senatorial zones of the state.

Commissioner for Information, Uchenna Orji, refused to confirm or deny the impending defection when contacted by The Nation.

He said it was too premature to begin to speculate.

“We need to really wait till we get to the bridge before we cross. We don’t have to jump the gun. I think it is premature to begin to discuss the issue,” he said.