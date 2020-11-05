By Chris Ochayi, Abuja

The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, UNECA, has donated equipment for Continuously Operating Reference Station, CORS, to the Office of the Surveyor-General of the Federation, OSGoF.

Executive Director of AFRIGIST, Dr Adewale Olusola Akingbade who presented the equipment on behalf of UNECA said the equipment was the first set of the two that would be given to OSGoF as part of its support to galvanize appreciation of geospatial knowledge and technology in Nigeria and Africa at large.

The African Regional Institute for Geospatial Information, and Technology, AFRIGIST, was established under the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, UNECA.

Akingbade while noting the contributions of OSGoF, and the personal support of the SGoF to the activities of AFRIGIST added that the SGoF, Surv. Taiwo was AFRIGIST’s alumna who has become one of AFRIGIST’s sources of pride.

While receiving the donation, the SGoF said the equipment donated by UNECA was a demonstration of its support to geospatial capacity-building not only in Nigeria but the entire continent of Africa.

Surv. Taiwo thanked UNECA and AFRIGIST for the donation and pledged to ensure its judicious use and effective deployment for the benefit of the Nigerian Government and people by extension.

The Executive Director of AFRIGIST accompanied by his deputy, Abdoulaye Belem; Mr Muhammadu Soumah, Head of Photogrammetry and Remote-Sensing; Mr Bolaji Akeredolu, Head of Finance and Account; and Mal. Aminu Liman, Business Development Officer.

Vanguard