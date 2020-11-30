UN Secretary-General António Guterres has condemned “in the strongest terms” Saturday’s killing of 43 farmers by suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Borno.

Guterres reacted to the massacre in a statement by his spokesperson Mr Stéphane Dujarric, in New York on Monday.

Reports say many others, including women were kidnapped in the attack on rice farmers in Koshobe village near Maiduguri, the state capital.

In what President Muhammadu Buhari tagged as “insane’’, the attackers reportedly tied up the victims before slitting their throats.

Describing the attack as “horrific”, the UN Chief said he hoped those responsible for “these heinous crimes” would be quickly brought to justice.

The statement said: “The Secretary-General extends his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and to the people of Nigeria.

“He wishes a swift recovery to the injured and calls for the immediate and safe return of the abductees and those still reported missing.

“The Secretary-General reaffirms the commitment of the UN to support the Government of Nigeria in its fight against terrorism and violent extremism and in its response to pressing humanitarian needs in the northeast of the country.”

